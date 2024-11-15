2,823 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,101 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $201.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.