2,823 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,101 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %
Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $201.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
