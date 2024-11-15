3D Systems’ (DDD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of DDD opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.65. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

