6,359 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

