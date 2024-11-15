63,900 Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 61,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
