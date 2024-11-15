Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 564,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 972,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,667,000 after acquiring an additional 649,997 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 211,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 686,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,986 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

