Acumen Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.34.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Price Performance

About Enerflex

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.70. 573,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.