Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.96 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.96 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 407,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Insider Activity

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.