Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.96 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.96 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:ADX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 407,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.58.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
