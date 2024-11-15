Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of AHEXY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 152,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

