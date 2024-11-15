Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecco Group
Adecco Group Price Performance
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.