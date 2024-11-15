Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $529.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

