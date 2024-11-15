Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,324,700 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 7,444,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,132.2 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

