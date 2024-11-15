Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,324,700 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 7,444,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,132.2 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
