Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in American States Water by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 9.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in American States Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in American States Water by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AWR opened at $83.67 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American States Water

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.