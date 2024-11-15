Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.76.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $315.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

