Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of ALGT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 287,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

