Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Update

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the October 15th total of 156,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNT. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Allient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Allient

Allient Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALNT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.12. 83,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allient has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Allient will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allient by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Allient by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.