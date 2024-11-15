Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 1,658,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 541.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 149,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

