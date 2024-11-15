Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,965 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Stellantis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 670,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 89,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stellantis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stellantis by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 489,932 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 1,167,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

