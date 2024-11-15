Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,825. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.