Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $204.06 and last traded at $205.14. Approximately 28,334,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 41,368,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

