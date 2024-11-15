American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Given New $143.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Financial Group stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.92. 59,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,501,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 251.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 498,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,128,000 after buying an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,719,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

