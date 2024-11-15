American Strategic Investment Presents Investor Presentation at Conferences and Meetings

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) recently disclosed that on November 12, 2024, the company prepared an investor presentation to be presented at various conferences and meetings. This presentation, as stated in the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, will be showcased by officers and representatives of the company.

The company shared that the information presented in this investor presentation, including the detailed Exhibit 99.1, is intended for dissemination purposes and shall not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It also clarified that the content is not to be incorporated by reference in any subsequent filings under the Securities Act or Exchange Act, except by explicit reference.

Within the presentation, American Strategic Investment emphasized that certain statements, not historical in nature, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements come with inherent risks and uncertainties which could lead to actual results differing from the projections. The company outlined various factors outside of its control that might contribute to such differences.

Moreover, American Strategic Investment provided detailed financial statements and exhibits in the Form 8-K. This included an Investor Presentation (Exhibit 99.1) showcasing the company’s performance and strategic initiatives. The presentation highlighted key metrics such as annualized straight-line rent, active portfolio management strategies, capital structure, and financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

The company disclosed completing new leases during Q3’24, signed a definitive agreement to sell 9 Times Square, outlined its debt profile, and provided insights into its Board of Directors and management team. Additionally, the disclosed information included property highlights, tenant industry diversity, and lease expiration schedules, offering a comprehensive overview of American Strategic Investment’s real estate portfolio.

The Form 8-K also included definitions of non-GAAP financial measures used by the company and legal notices concerning forward-looking statements and additional information sources for potential investors.

It is essential to note, as stated by the company, that forward-looking statements are subject to change over time. American Strategic Investment remains committed to updating information as necessary in compliance with the law.

For further insights and detailed financial metrics, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the complete Form 8-K filing available on the SEC’s website.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

