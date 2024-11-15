Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Eric Vishria Sells 25,000 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,597.44. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 52,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,405. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 918.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after buying an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.