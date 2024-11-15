Analysts’ Downgrades for November 15th (AKYA, APPS, ARAY, ARE, BLUE, BNGO, CEVA, CMPX, DRH, ESPR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 15th:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Get Akoya Biosciences Inc alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. The firm currently has $10.50 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $71.50 price target on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.