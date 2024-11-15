Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 853,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 6.8 %

APDN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 2,759,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

