Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

