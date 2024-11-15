Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

USRT stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

