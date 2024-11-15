Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 225.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 559,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 473,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

