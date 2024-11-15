Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.