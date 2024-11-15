Archer Investment Corp Has $2.21 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 139,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267,334. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

