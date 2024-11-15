Archer Investment Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 69,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,014,000 after buying an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 837,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.