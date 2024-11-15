Archer Investment Corp Sells 567 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 24,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

