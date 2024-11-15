Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.02. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.