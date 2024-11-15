ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter concluded on September 30, 2024, highlighting notable progress and achievements. The company remarked on the success of its lead clinical program involving firmonertinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and its potential to expand across EGFR mutant types. The firm underscored the positive proof-of-concept data for firmonertinib in EGFR PACC mutant NSCLC, demonstrating robust anti-tumor activity, particularly in patients with brain metastases.

Get alerts:

Furthermore, ArriVent disclosed having cash and cash equivalents amounting to $282.9 million as of the end of September 30, 2024. The company emphasized its near-term catalysts for the firmonertinib program, including initiating dose expansion for combination studies, providing updates on pivotal trials, and the expectation of top-line pivotal data from the global Phase 3 FURVENT study in 2025.

During the third quarter of 2024, research and development expenses were reported at $58.9 million, representing an increase primarily due to escalated headcount and clinical expenses related to firmonertinib. General and administrative expenses for the same period were $11.8 million, reflecting a rise attributable to infrastructure expansion necessitated for operating as a public entity. Overall, the net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $59.9 million.

ArriVent BioPharma is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique medicines to cater to the medical needs of cancer patients. The company is enthusiastic about the potential of firmonertinib, a mutation-selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, to address a broad spectrum of EGFR mutations in NSCLC patients. The ongoing efforts of ArriVent focus on advancing its pipeline of novel therapeutics, including next-generation antibody drug conjugates, to achieve approval and subsequent commercialization.

Forward-looking statements were included in the company’s disclosures, emphasizing potential risks and uncertainties. The statements outlined the firm’s strategies, anticipated milestones, and management’s objectives for future operations. ArriVent remains committed to updating relevant information in compliance with applicable laws.

For further information, please refer to the company’s financial statements and operational details provided in the Form 8-K filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ArriVent BioPharma’s 8K filing here.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories