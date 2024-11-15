ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on ASOMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASOMY
ASOS Stock Performance
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.