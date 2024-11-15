ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASOMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY remained flat at $4.58 during trading on Friday. 2,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

