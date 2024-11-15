AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given New $44.70 Price Target at Scotiabank

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.90 to $44.70 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 11,597,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,652,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.64.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. This trade represents a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

