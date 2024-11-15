Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.45 and last traded at 0.47. 49,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 10,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

Atlas Salt Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.48.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

