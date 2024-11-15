Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset Acquires 20,000 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of AZM stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.65. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,656. The stock has a market cap of C$55.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$1.03.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

