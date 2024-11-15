Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31, Zacks reports.

Azitra Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AZTR opened at $0.45 on Friday. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

