Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.21). Approximately 19,002,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 2,539,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.70 ($1.21).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £672.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,368.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.64.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

