Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

HII stock opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $184.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

