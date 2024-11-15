Bank of Marin Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,264. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

