Bank of Marin Purchases New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in NIKE by 145.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,111,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

