Bank of Marin Sells 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Adobe were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $21.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,564. The company has a market capitalization of $223.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

