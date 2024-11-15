Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.17.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$75.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,462. The stock has a market cap of C$94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$56.83 and a 52-week high of C$76.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

