Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

