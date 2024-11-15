Barclays Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $124.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.