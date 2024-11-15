Bard Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 128,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 413,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 25.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

