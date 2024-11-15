Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

