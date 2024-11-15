Bard Associates Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 6.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.26%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

