Bard Associates Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.72% of Harvard Bioscience worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.