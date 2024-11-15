Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 4.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 165,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

NYSE:EIC opened at $16.04 on Friday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

